16 foreigners among gamblers busted at Pattaya underground casino

Sixteen foreigners and five Thais were arrested when a garrison of regional police and administrators raided an illegal casino operating out of a Jomtien Beach condominium.







Chonburi, Pattaya, Nongprue, Transnational Crime, and Tourist police officers joined Banglamung District officials in the Jan. 9 raid on a fifth-floor apartment at Espana Condominium and Resort on Jomtien Second Road.

Inside, officers found 14 Chinese nationals, a Singaporean, a Cambodian, and five Thais playing cards. Five of the Chinese had overstayed their visas and the Cambodian had entered Thailand illegally, police said.





Chonburi Police Deputy Commander Pol. Col. Eakapob Intawiwat said the raid stemmed from the Royal Thai Police’s new crackdown on underground casinos after a gambling den in Rayong became the epicenter of the East’s current coronavirus outbreak.













