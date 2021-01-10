Thai Health Minister hails medical workers sacrifice in ‘largest battlefield’ against Covid-19

The Minister of Public Health as praised local health workers, calling them “Blue Warriors” in a Facebook post, and calling for payments to all medical workers be expedited to maintain their morale.

The Minister of Public Health outlined how they were called on to carry out screenings and care for COVID-19 patients in Samut Sakhon, which he said was the “largest battlefield” against the disease. The post underlined the sacrifice and perseverance of the workers, who despite having to risk their own safety have remained dedicated.







The post went on to state that payment for the workers is in the purview of the Ministry of Public Health, while indicating the Prime Minister had ordered the Bureau of the Budget forward payment details to the Cabinet, where the matter has been approved. The Permanent Secretary of Public Health has been ordered to expedite the payment process in the interest of shoring up morale among health workers and all members of the medical community. The post ended with the minister saying that while medical workers battle COVID-19, his office would care for their finances. The minister then used the hashtag “TogetherAgainstCOVID”.





The minister later ordered the Department of Health Service Support, to catalog massage parlors and spas impacted by COVID-19 and report their situation to Cabinet so that a waiver on their duties can be extended from one year to two. The office is also to meet with operators of such businesses to discuss further aid. (NNT)















