As part of the CARAT 2024 joint exercise between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Thai Navy, there will be a series of free public concerts featuring collaboration between the U.S. 7th Fleet Band and the Royal Thai Navy’s Air and Coastal Defense Command Band.

Concert Schedule:

July 20: Amari Pattaya

July 21: Central Festival Pattaya

July 22: Royal Garden Pattaya

Show Time: 5 PM

For more details, please visit Facebook: Kittikun Tedkhum.