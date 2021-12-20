11-year-old sells snacks to help cancer-stricken grandma

An 11-year-old boy has begun selling snacks at a Pattaya market to help his cancer-stricken grandmother.

Itthiphol “Ice” Jantasri was selling crispy “thong muan” and other Thai snacks for 10 baht each from a basket he carried around the Thepprasit Flea Market Dec. 19.







The fifth-grader at Pattaya School No. 6 said he works every weekend to earn money for his education, with any extra given to his cancer-stricken grandmother. He starts at 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday and works until he sells out.



On Saturday, one person bought the entire stock, which delighted Nong Ice, who prostrated himself in appreciation.

Itthiphol lives with his grandmother in Pattaya, as both his parents are working in Bangkok.



























