11-year-old Pattaya 1st grader sacrificing education to sell corn for family income

While everyone else was complaining about the economy, an 11-year-old Pattaya boy got to work.







Sanya Puangkhum, a student at Pattaya School No. 6, each day hops on his bicycle and pedals from his home from Sukhumvit Soi 67 with ears of boiled corn in plastic bags to sell.

Sanya said he wanted to help his parents. His father is a construction worker and his mom is a housewife. He said now that his school is closed, he has too much free time and wanted to make himself useful.

So Sanya rides to Soi Buakhao in search of foreigners and offers a bag of two boiled ears for 35 baht. When school is in session, he said he tries to pedal around after class, but said many times he skips school if his family urgently needs money.







Smiling, Sanya said by now he should have been in third grade, but because he skipped classes so often he failed his examinations and is stuck in first grade.

Sanya added that Covid-19 affected his home’s income so he decided to do something to help whatever he could. He gets to go out and meet his friends only on some weekends or after he is done selling the corn.



















