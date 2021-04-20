Pattaya beaches open, but not for drinking

Pattaya’s beaches are open, but don’t make plans to meet your friends there for a beer.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh and city hall regulatory enforcement officers patrolled Pattaya Beach April 19, educating beach users that alcohol use was prohibited, as was gathering in groups during the latest coronavirus shutdown.







Ronakit said public areas such as beaches, reservoirs and parks are open for exercise and recreation, but cannot be used as substitutes for closed bars and restaurants forbidden from selling booze.

While lawbreakers face fines of up to 100,000 baht and a year in jail, no one was found violating the rules on Monday.



















