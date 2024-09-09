11-year-old boy found chained on Pattaya Beach following viral incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – An 11-year-old boy, previously seen in a viral video smoking an e-cigarette in August, was found chained to a chair near Pattaya Beach on September 7. The incident took place not far from a police station, where concerned bystanders alerted the authorities.







The boy, identified as Pangpond, had a history of running away from home, which prompted several social media searches. On the day of the incident, he was discovered chained to a camping chair while his parents rented out mats to tourists. Pattaya police and officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, quickly responded to the scene. Pangpond was immediately taken to the Pattaya police station for further investigation.

The boy’s father, Sakda (surname withheld), admitted to chaining his son due to fears that Pangpond would cause further disturbances. Sakda, who tested positive for methamphetamine, explained that he acted not out of anger but out of concern for his family and the public.

In response, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security decided to place Pangpond in the care of the Child and Family Welfare Center in Chonburi for assessment and rehabilitation. Sakda is set to undergo drug rehabilitation. The family may apply for custody if Pangpond’s condition improves and no further incidents occur.

A tourist who reported the event expressed dismay at the inhumane treatment of the boy, calling for more appropriate solutions. Authorities assured that Pangpond’s safety is a priority, and they are working to address the deeper issues within the family.

Earlier report: 11-year-old boy caught vaping on Pattaya Walking Street





































