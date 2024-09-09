Driver with mental disorder on hit and run rampage in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A series of hit-and-runs was reported on the evening of September 7 in East Pattaya. The Toyota Vios involved in multiple collisions, sped away from the scene before being stopped and the driver detained by a group of concerned citizens in front of Soi 6, Khao Talo.

When police arrived, they found the sedan with significant damage to its left front side and door. The driver, identified as Rungrit (surname withheld), was found in the back seat, gripping the front seat and refusing to cooperate. Officers had to forcibly remove him from the vehicle. A search of the car revealed a large amount of trash and a single pocket knife.







Rungrit’s nephew, Lakyachakorn (surname withheld), arrived at the scene and explained that his uncle suffers from a neurological disorder and had been off his medication for nearly a year. The nephew had been searching for him for almost a day before finding him at the incident location.

Police took Rungrit to the hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. The damaged vehicle was transported to Nongprue Police Station, where those affected by the collisions can file claims for damages. Authorities are also coordinating with the insurance company to arrange for repairs and compensation.





































