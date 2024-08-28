11-year-old boy caught vaping on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A video of an 11-year-old boy, identified as Pangpond, vaping outside a venue on Pattaya’s Walking Street went viral, prompting concern and swift action from authorities and his family.

Pangpond, who has hyperactivity disorder, was frequently reported missing by his family. His stepmother, Paa Oey, revealed that the boy obtained the e-cigarette from a vendor on Walking Street. She expressed deep concern over how such a product could be sold to a child, emphasizing that the family had never seen him use it at home and had repeatedly warned him about the dangers of smoking.







Following the incident, Pangpond’s family met with representatives from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) in Chonburi. It was agreed that Pangpond would be temporarily placed in a children’s home in Chonburi for evaluation and rehabilitation. This decision aims to provide the boy with the care he needs while addressing the behavioural issues concerning his family and local authorities.

Law enforcement officials have announced a crackdown on illegal e-cigarette sales on Walking Street, vowing to prevent similar incidents involving minors. Authorities are focusing on holding vendors accountable for selling e-cigarettes to minors.

Pattaya special operations officers revealed that Pangpond had previously been involved in public disturbances, including setting fires in restrooms. Due to his age, he had only received warnings. Now, as authorities support Pangpond’s rehabilitation, they are also pursuing legal action against those selling e-cigarettes to minors, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement to protect vulnerable children.





































