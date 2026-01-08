Live music stage told to turn down sound near Pattaya hospital

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers moved swiftly to address complaints after a molam (Isan folk music) performance stage was found to be producing noise levels above the legal limit near Jomtien Hospital, January 7.

City enforcement officers, together with staff from Pattaya City’s public complaint unit, conducted an on-site inspection at a molam performance stage located near the entrance to Khao Talo Road. The inspection followed public complaints that loud music was disturbing patients at Jomtien Hospital, particularly during nighttime hours.







Using official sound-measuring equipment, officers confirmed that the noise level exceeded permitted standards. Authorities immediately instructed the event operator to reduce the volume, and the sound level was adjusted on the spot to comply with regulations.

The action drew widespread attention on social media, where residents and visitors shared mixed reactions. Some nearby residents said the music was “not very loud” or barely audible in their area, while others reported vibrations, shaking windows, and noise carrying as far as Pratumnak Hill, Thepprasit Road, and parts of Na Jomtien.

Several commenters stressed that while entertainment events are welcome, extra care is needed when venues are close to sensitive locations such as hospitals. Others called for consistent enforcement across all events, saying noise controls should apply equally to concerts, nightlife venues, and large festivals citywide.



Pattaya officials reiterated that enforcement is based on measured sound levels and public impact, not the type of event. They emphasized that protecting public health—especially patients in medical facilities—remains a priority, while still allowing cultural performances to take place within legal limits.

The city encouraged residents to continue reporting disturbances through official channels, noting that prompt complaints help authorities respond quickly and maintain a balance between entertainment activities and community wellbeing.



































