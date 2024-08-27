Thaksin visits flood victims in Chiang Rai, promises full relief after caretaker government ends

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, father of current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, arrived at Mae Fah Luang Airport in Chiang Rai on August 27. He then visited flood-affected areas in Chiang Rai Province, where he was welcomed by members of the Pheu Thai political faction, MPs, and former Red Shirt leaders.

Thaksin visited the Thoeng Bus Terminal to meet with approximately 500 flood-affected residents. The flooding resulted from the overflow of the Ing River, which originates from Kwan Phayao in Phayao Province, inundating homes, roads, and agricultural land. Though water levels have decreased, some areas remain flooded.







He also inspected the damage to the Tab Tao-Phu Chi Fa bridge in Ban Pang Kha, Tab Tao Subdistrict, Thoeng District, which was washed away on August 21. Temporary repairs have since been made with a Bailey bridge, allowing for limited travel. Thaksin continued his visit by meeting with residents at Wat Tab Tao and within Wiang Thoeng Subdistrict before returning to the airport.

Thaksin addressed the crowd, relaying a message from Prime Minister Paetongtarn, who expressed her concern and promised to visit the affected residents in person soon. Thaksin mentioned that although he had been abroad for 17 years, he had not forgotten the people of Thailand and felt a deep obligation to help them in their time of need. He explained that the delayed arrival was due to a plane malfunction, which resulted in a two-hour delay.



Regarding relief efforts, Thaksin assured the crowd that once the caretaker government transitions to full governance, flood relief measures will be fully implemented. He thanked the residents for their warm welcome and promised that the government would soon take direct action to assist them.

Thaksin also reminisced about his last visit to Thoeng District in 2000, when he was campaigning for an election, noting how much the roads and infrastructure had improved. He encouraged residents to continue working with their MPs to address ongoing issues and reassured them that the government would be stepping in to provide support soon.

































