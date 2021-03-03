100-kg. python captured in Chonburi

A massive python weighing more than 100 kilograms was captured in Chonburi.

About six meters long, the supersized snake was corralled in dense brush in Muang District March 1. Eight people needed about 30 minutes to capture and carry the python to a cage.







The snake was taken to a remote area and released.

Pornthip Ruksasil, 54, said she was clearing her land to prepare to plant banana trees when she discovered the snake, which slithered away. She spotted it again Monday and called for help.

Pornthip believes the snake has an even bigger mate lurking somewhere, although she’s never seen it.











