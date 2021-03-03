Later hours put more bums on barstools in Pattaya

Later hours are bringing out more party people as Pattaya’s nightlife scene continues to claw back to profitability.

Pubs and entertainment venues are now allowed to remain open until midnight under coronavirus-surveillance rules set for so-called “yellow zones”. While it’s just an hour more than the 11 p.m. closing time set under “orange” zone rules, it has made a noticeable difference in the number of butts on barstools, operators said.







Marisa, a hostess in a Soi 6 bar, reckoned March 1 that business was up about 20 percent since Pattaya “turned yellow” a week ago. Barring another outbreak, Pattaya will be given a “green” zone designation, which should allow things to return to normal eventually, she said.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said previously he hopes Thailand will ease restrictions on foreign tourists who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which will help the industry recover faster.

















