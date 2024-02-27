10-year-old boy’s foot impaled by metal rake in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A distressing incident unfolded on February 25 within a townhouse complex on Soi Chaiyapornwithi 14, east Pattaya, as a 10-year-old boy’s foot was impaled by a metal rake.







Rescuers rushed to the scene near the forest’s edge, where they discovered the child, identified as Heng, suffering from severe injuries caused by the rake piercing through his right foot. The sharp metal had nearly pierced through his foot entirely, causing him considerable pain. Amidst the distressing scene, a group of relatives stood by, offering support as the rescue team swiftly intervened.







The rescue team carefully cut the piece of sharp metal from the rake and provided Heng with preliminary medical assistance before transporting him to the hospital for further treatment.







Heng recounted the incident, saying, he had ventured into the bushes to retrieve a soccer ball that had bounced into the brushes. He used a rake in an attempt to retrieve the ball, but his efforts proved futile. Subsequently, he left the rake by the forest’s edge and proceeded to retrieve the ball. Tragically, upon his return, he failed to notice the rake he had left earlier, stepping on it, leading to the grievous injuries.































