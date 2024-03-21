Thailand-UK discuss trade, situation in Myanmar and Russia-Ukraine conflict

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the Right Honourable Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs during his first visit to Thailand on 20 March 2024.

Both sides discussed trade and economic promotion as well as cooperation in security, science and technology, tourism, education and visa exemptions. They exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.







The Foreign Ministers signed the Thailand-UK Strategic Partnership Roadmap, which officially elevates their bilateral relations to strategic partnership. They also signed the Air Services Agreement.

The elevation towards Thailand-UK strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the two countries’ relations, as they will celebrate the 170th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year. The UK is the first country in Europe that Thailand has a strategic partnership with. (MFA)











































