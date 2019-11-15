Jacket for Copeland but Ace for Pierrel

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Mon. Nov 13 Greenwood B+C Stableford

The Pattaya Links Golf Society took eight groups to Greenwood on Wednesday, 13th November, to play a Stableford competition in two flights with the cut at sixteen and under. The allotted nines were B and C and the club allowed a two tee start to make the day go much smoother and quicker.

The course was in fine condition, as usual, with well-grassed fairways and moderate to quick greens which were consistent in pace throughout.

The group included a last minute entry from John Pierrel who had decided to play just one more round before his imminent return to the US. And, boy, did he make an impact, becoming the PLGS’ twentieth golfer to record a hole in one in competition golf. He managed the feat on the 150 yard C6 hole, using a seven iron. It was John’s third ace, two of which have come here in Pattaya. Well done John!

Back to the more mundane stuff going on elsewhere at Greenwood. The second flight was a closely contested affair with Niall Caven taking fourth place with 38 points, behind a three-way split for the major honours.

Countback decided on third place for Ron Matthews (39), second for Matt Cronin (39) and the win, albeit a rare one, for John Mason. His 39 points was his best return for a while.

The top flight was equally competitive with John Pierrel taking fourth place with 36 points, Len Descharnais taking third with 37 and Kevin McEntee in second with 38 points. The winner was again Bill Copeland, recording yet another forty-pointer for an excellent win.

Technical prizes went to Derek Phillips and Peter Allen for their near pins, not forgetting Pierrel’s ace of course.

Eric Black took the best front nine award with 20 points and Len Jones took the back nine award with the same score.

A Flight (0-16)

1st Place – Bill Copeland (13) -40 pts

2nd Place – Kevin McEntee (9) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Len Desharnais (14) – 37 pts

4th Place – John Pierrel (13) – 36 pts c/back

B Flight (17+)

1st Place – John Mason (28) – 39 pts c/back

2nd Place – Matt Cronin (19) – 39 pts c/back

3rd Place – Ron Matthews (17) – 39 pts

4th Place – Niall Caven (25) – 38 pts

Best Front Nine (B) (non-winners) – Eric Black – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (C) (non-winners) – Len Jones – 20 pts

With the excitement of the day it was decided to hold back the booby prizes and allow John Pierrel the honour of ringing the bell to celebrate his feat and it was a decision that was thoroughly endorsed by the golfers at the presentation. Well done all.