Thailand completes 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year

The government succeeded in administering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines within this year as it earlier promised, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wrote on his Facebook account.

On his “Prayut Chan-o-cha” Facebook page, the prime minister wrote that the inoculation started in the country on Feb 28 and the 100-million-dose goal was accomplished within 265 days. Of the 100 million doses, more than 50 million were the first jabs which covered 70% of the Thai population, 44 million doses were the second jabs for 61% of the population and 5 million jabs were for the third doses for 6% of Thai people.







He also wrote that he was happy with Thailand ranking 5th in the Global Health Security (GHS) Index among 195 countries. In Asia, the country ranked 1st. Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security of the United States compiled the rankings this year.



Two years after the pandemic erupted, the government including the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration and public health organizations nationwide were better prepared to cope with outbreaks, especially those of the Omicron variant which were causing problems in many countries, Gen Prayut wrote.







He ordered organizations concerned to strictly check arrivals through all channels and block illegal migrants. He also assigned the Public Health Ministry to work out response plans to deal with outbreaks. (TNA)



























