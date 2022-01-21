YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya gives 110,000 baht in scholarships

The YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center handed out 110,000 baht in scholarships at its annual “Warm Family” event. Chairwoman Nittaya Patimasongkroh handed out the stipends Jan. 20.







Sixty scholarships worth a total of 60,000 baht went to primary school students at five Pattaya City public schools, as well as Wat Nongked Noi, Banglamung and Ban Nernplubwan schools.

Another ten 1,000-baht scholarships went to pupils at Huay Yai and Pinjam Wichasorn schools, and four 10,000-baht awards went to college students.



In addition, the YWCA’s agricultural support project helped three schools: Wat Khao Phothong School for lime planting, Wat Sawangarom School for grey oyster mushroom planting, and Ban Nongprue Community School for grey oyster mushrooms, a chicken farm and compost project.





The YWCA Association works to reinforce the power of leadership and rights of young women and girls in more than 100 countries. Members, benefactors, and many women from a variety of beliefs, ages, and cultural backgrounds have targets to create justice, gender equality, and a world without violence and war.



























