Thailand sets up war room to suppress rise of food prices

Food prices in the market have been rising, starting with pork and followed by chicken meat, eggs, and now, reportedly, papaya. A war room has now been set up to follow the food price situation and to take action against violators of laws and regulations concerning the pricing of food products.







Commerce Ministry Permanent Secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamit said the war room’s working committee discussed the prices of 6 items, namely pork, chicken meat, beef, duck meat, fish, and papaya. The items have been reported by the media as having continually appreciated at price. Inspections by Ministry of Commerce officials determined that pork prices have risen sharply due to the reduced quantity of pigs being entered into the market. Chicken meat prices have risen by 4% from 2021’s level as consumers turn to chicken as a substitute for expensive pork. Beef prices were found to be unchanged, whereas fish prices generally declined.



The working committee has resolved to have Ministry of Commerce agencies dispatch joint suppression teams to regulate product prices in Bangkok. Similar efforts will be undertaken in the provinces by the provincial authority and the provincial office of the Ministry of Commerce. Problems that are discovered by these teams are to be reported to the war room immediately.

In the meantime, members of the public can report unfair product pricing at hotline number 1569. (NNT)



























