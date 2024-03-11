Woman injured as car explodes in highway collision

PATTAYA, Thailand – March 7 marked a day of chaos and catastrophe on Sukhumvit Road near the Thai Oil gas station in Bang Phra Sub-District as a car collision swiftly escalated into a blazing inferno, leaving behind a scene of devastation and despair.

First responders and law enforcement personnel hurried to the crash site where a haunting sight awaited them. A red Honda Civic lay twisted and mangled, engulfed in flames that danced menacingly around its shattered remains. Behind the wheel sat Ms. Thawalrat Wichai, a 24-year-old whose world had been shattered in an instant. The rescue team worked feverishly, their hands a blur of motion as they battled to stabilize her condition amidst the chaos.







Adjacent to the fiery wreckage stood a solemn sentinel – a white Honda City – its driver, Ms. Jiraporn Songprakam, 27, frozen in shock yet resolute in her cooperation with the ensuing investigation.

In a harrowing testimony, Ms. Thawalrat recounted the heart-stopping moments leading up to the collision. She had been navigating the road, her senses on high alert, when fate intervened. Desperately swerving to avoid an oncoming vehicle, her frantic manoeuvring led her perilously close to the barrier. In a split second, the world erupted into chaos as the barrier loomed large, its impact igniting a firestorm of destruction. Miraculously, with the help of courageous bystanders, she escaped the inferno that threatened to consume her.







For Ms. Jiraporn, the nightmare unfolded in slow motion. As she executed a routine turn, her eyes failed to detect the impending danger hurtling towards her. Reacting with lightning speed, she abandoned her vehicle, racing to assist the wounded driver and summon aid in a desperate bid to stem the tide of tragedy.







As the dust settled and the flames subsided, the police meticulously combed through the debris, piecing together the shattered fragments of what had once been a vehicle of transportation. Summonses were issued, beckoning both drivers to the Sri Racha Police Station, where the wheels of justice would begin to turn, seeking answers to the questions that lingered in the aftermath of the calamity.































