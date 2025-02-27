Your lives or Their lives – Increasing number of stray dogs and cats roaming the streets of Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The issue of stray animals in Pattaya has long been a challenge for local authorities and residents. With an increasing number of stray dogs and cats roaming the streets, concerns about public safety, animal welfare, and disease control have become pressing matters. Many of these animals face malnutrition, injury, and exposure to diseases such as rabies, which poses a significant health risk to both humans and animals.

To address this ongoing problem, local authorities and animal welfare organizations have implemented sterilization and vaccination programs to control the stray population and prevent the spread of rabies. One such initiative took place on February 26 at the multipurpose hall of Nongprue Municipality, East Pattaya. The event, part of the annual program to mitigate the impact of stray or potentially stray animals on the community, saw a large turnout of residents bringing their dogs and cats to receive free sterilization and rabies vaccinations.







Public participation in such initiatives is crucial to achieving long-term success in controlling the stray population. Rabies remains a major concern in Thailand, with the government spending millions of baht each year on prevention and control measures. Studies indicate that vaccination coverage in some areas still falls below the 80% threshold necessary to effectively prevent outbreaks. Furthermore, the abandonment of pets in public areas continues to contribute to the growing number of strays.

To combat these issues, authorities have emphasized a multi-faceted approach, combining sterilization efforts with community education. The goal is to not only reduce the number of stray animals but also raise awareness about responsible pet ownership. The event in Nongprue received support from veterinarians and officials from the Banglamung District Livestock Office, who provided medical services to ensure the safety and well-being of both the animals and the public.





The success of such programs depends on continued collaboration between the government, private organizations, and the community. With sustained efforts in sterilization, vaccination, and public awareness, Pattaya can move towards a more humane and effective solution to its stray animal problem while protecting residents from potential health risks.





































