Frustration Mounts – Pattaya residents doubt police can tackle motorbike rental mafia

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and tourists in Pattaya often express frustration and skepticism regarding the police’s ability to address the ongoing issues surrounding the motorbike rental mafia in the city. The widespread problem of motorcycles being illegally parked on public roads, especially along popular tourist areas like Beach Road and around attractions, has created significant inconvenience for both locals and visitors. The motorbike rental operators, in some cases, occupy public spaces for their businesses, creating chaos and reducing the available public areas for pedestrians and drivers alike.







Despite multiple efforts from local authorities, including the Pattaya Traffic Police, to crack down on violations—such as illegal parking in restricted areas, obstructing traffic, and ignoring traffic signs—the persistent issue has proven difficult to control. Many people believe that the root of the problem lies in a lack of cooperation from various involved agencies, as well as the influence and power of the rental operators who are able to bypass regulations with little fear of serious consequences.

In response to these concerns, Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong Nimsuwan, the Traffic Inspector of Pattaya Police Station, addressed the issue following a special report by the Facebook page “Athip Burapha.” He clarified that the police have been actively involved in organizing meetings with relevant agencies and enforcing stricter regulations on illegal parking. Since the start of 2025, over 4,400 cases of illegal parking, including motorcycle rentals, have been handled, with a concerted effort to regulate the parking areas around Pattaya’s hotspots.



Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong emphasized the ongoing campaign to educate rental operators about the importance of adhering to traffic laws and keeping public spaces clear. He urged operators not to overcrowd the streets with rental vehicles, and to refrain from parking in prohibited areas, as it negatively impacts the community.

Despite these efforts, the challenge remains as entrenched mafia-like syndicates continue to operate, and many locals and tourists remain doubtful about the effectiveness of these measures, feeling that the issue is too deeply rooted to resolve without a larger shift in local governance and law enforcement collaboration.

Public Comments Reflect Growing Frustration

Amid these ongoing efforts, many residents and tourists have voiced their frustration and doubts on social media. Comments such as “How much can we trust this?” and “This problem has been here for so long, it’s hard to believe anything will change,” highlight the skepticism surrounding the authorities’ actions. One local commented, “Please, make it happen! These areas are becoming private property for the mafia, damaging Pattaya’s image.”







Other comments pointed out specific concerns, like illegal parking in restricted areas and on roads where ordinary residents cannot park, with one remarking, “Why can the baht-buses park, but we can’t?” Others described the pervasive issues: “I’ve seen it all. It’s been going on for so long that the traffic is unbearable now,” and “I’ve had my vehicle towed twice, but nothing changes. It’s all about money.”

A significant number of people urged the authorities to focus on specific areas, like “Make the curve leading to Walking Street a public space,” and “If from the roundabout to Walking Street there were no rental motorcycles blocking the way, that would show real progress.”





































