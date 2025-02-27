Who Really Owns the Streets? – Foreigners share experiences of rental mafias dominating beach road parking in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials have intensified their crackdown on illegal parking by rental motorbike operators along Beach Road, following mounting complaints from both residents and tourists about the lack of public parking spaces. For years, large portions of public parking have been monopolized by rental businesses, preventing private individuals from using these areas.

Many visitors to Pattaya Beach have expressed their frustration over the issue. One beachgoer shared, “When I go to the beach, frustratingly I leave my motorcycle at home and walk, knowing there is no parking as most of it seems to be taken, unfortunately, by motorbike rentals. Thank you for highlighting this!!”







The problem is not just limited to Beach Road, but extends to various streets and sois in the city. One resident recounted a troubling incident near Kiss Food & Drinks on Second Road at the corner of Soi 13 (Soi Diana), “A few weeks ago, I attempted to park my scooter in an open space between two other scooters. Almost immediately, a man approached and told me that I could not park there, as the space was reserved for rental motorbikes. I tried to explain that it was a public parking area, but he became aggressive, and several other men joined him. To avoid any trouble, I decided to find another place to park. I later reported the incident to Pattaya City Hall and the Pattaya Police, but my complaint was ignored.”

Interestingly, just last week, police were seen at the same location outside Kiss Food & Drinks, impounding rental bikes that were illegally occupying public space. However, long-time Pattaya visitors remain skeptical about how long the enforcement will last. One observer remarked, “Motorbike and jeep rentals clogging up Beach Road and sois—shocking! It has been like that since the eighties when I first came here and probably before that, and will continue again after the spotlight has moved on.”



The persistence of these rental mafias raises questions about their influence and connections. Some have speculated that those running these operations enjoy a level of protection from higher authorities. “So, where did these rental mafias get their untouchable power from? Check who actually owns these high-value rental companies or follow the money as to who is paid each day, week, or month for the privilege of clogging up the streets. Or perhaps, they themselves own them.”

While the recent police action suggests a step toward reclaiming public parking, many residents and tourists remain skeptical. Without sustained enforcement and deeper investigations into who benefits from these illicit practices, the problem is likely to persist, frustrating those who simply want to enjoy Pattaya without the constant battle for parking space.































