Pattaya-area kids got free eye exams as part of a subdistrict program to provide eyeglasses for children that need them.

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saen-ngam presided over the exams at Nongprue Kindergarten Dec. 26. Young kids had their eyes tested by optometrists from the Nongprue Public Health office and those found needing correction will receive free glasses after the new year.