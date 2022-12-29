East Pattaya house gutted by fire

The cause of a fire that heavily damaged an East Pattaya home remains under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the Dec. 26 blaze at Golden Town Village on Soi Khao Talo 7 to find much of the upper floor of the two-story house in flames.







The firemen did not take long to extinguish the flames, but by that time every room in the house was destroyed or damaged. No one was injured.

One resident said she heard a loud noise upstairs before the fire started. Firefighters assumed it was sparked by an electrical problem, but the official cause was undetermined.























