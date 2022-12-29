Pattaya toddler freed from locked car

Pattaya parents who left their toddler in a running car suddenly found themselves locked out.

Rescue volunteers needed only five minutes to free 2-year-old Namtan from the four-door Isuzu D-Max parked in front of their house in Maruay Village.

No one was hurt and the parents were more upset than the toddler was.

Mother Duenphen Boonkum, 41, said the family was packing for a road trip to Udon Thani and Namtan’s father put the girl in the car with the engine and air conditioner running.







The girl accidentally pushed the central lock button and the parents couldn’t get in.

Editor’s Note: A warning to all parents, guardians and care givers, who take their children on shopping trips, “Do not leave your children unattended in the car, even if it’s only for a few minutes. You are putting your kids in harm’s way and tragedy can strike at any moment. If anything untoward should happen to your child, you will never forgive yourselves for the rest of your lives.”

























