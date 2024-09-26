Weekend Fireworks on Pattaya Beach; after concerts on all three nights Sep 27-29

PATTAYA, Thailand – From September 27-29, after the free concerts at the Chonburi International Music Festival in the Rain @ Pattaya hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), there will be a stunning fireworks display every night at Pattaya Central Beach, behind the Colorful Burapha Stage.

The fireworks show is set to begin around 11:00 PM, following the conclusion of each day’s concert (with some flexibility depending on the artist performances).



TAT promises a grand spectacle, with the sky above Pattaya Beach lighting up in a dazzling array of fireworks, sure to amaze everyone.

-Free concert

-Free fireworks show

-Open to all ages

Chonburi International Music Festival in the Rain at Pattaya September 27-29

Pattaya Central Beach, Chonburi

3:00 PM – 11:00 PM










































