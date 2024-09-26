Paetongtarn Shinawatra tops September popularity poll, Pita sees sharp decline

BANGKOK, Thailand – In a September political popularity poll conducted by Line Today, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra surged to the top spot, overtaking Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of the Move Forward Party.

Paetongtarn’s rise is significant, moving from 11th place in August to 1st place in September with 4,764 votes, or 37.59%.



Pita, who led the poll in August, experienced a sharp decline in popularity following his party’s dissolution. He lost 16,803 votes, finishing September with 2,991 votes, or 23.6%.

In third place is Chalermchai Sri-on, leader of the Democrat Party. His popularity rose after being appointed Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. Chalermchai earned 1,355 votes, or 10.69%, reflecting optimism for his party’s potential resurgence in the political landscape.







Line Today’s survey, conducted from September 1-20, revealed the following top 10 politicians:

Paetongtarn Shinawatra – 4,764 votes (37.59%) Pita Limjaroenrat – 2,991 votes (23.6%) Chalermchai Sri-on – 1,355 votes (10.69%) Pirapan Salirathavibhaga – 681 votes (5.37%) Chuan Leekpai – 585 votes (4.62%) Natthapong Ruengpanyawut – 428 votes (3.38%) Thaksin Shinawatra – 336 votes (2.65%) Sirikanya Tansakul – 313 votes (2.47%) Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn – 181 votes (1.43%) Pol. Gen. Sereepisuth Temeeyaves – 131 votes (1.03%) (NNT)









































