‘We Travel Together’ a dud for Pattaya

The government’s latest “We Travel Together” subsidized- tourism scheme has been a dud for Pattaya, said the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter.

President Phisut Sae-khu said March 4 that that only 900,000 of the available 2 million discounted hotel nights have been booked since the fourth phase of the program launched last year.



Pattaya is seeing hardly any of those bookings due to the skyrocketing number of Covid-19 cases across the country and the fact the beginning of the year includes few long holidays.

“The real test will come at Songkran”, Phisut said. “But, if things continue as they are, Pattaya won’t get a bounce from the Thai New Year either”, he predicted.







The coronavirus surge prompted city hall to cancel all tourism-promotion activities and gatherings of 50 or more people. The government also is considering canceling all Songkran festivities for a third year in a row. “Combine that with virus fear and the fallout on tourism from the Russia-Ukraine war and it adds up to a quiet April for Pattaya”, Phisut said.



































