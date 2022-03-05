Russians in Thailand feel sting of Ukraine invasion

Russian tourists in Thailand are experiencing problems with financial transactions due to sanctions stemming from their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The report claimed Ukrainian tourists in Thailand are also having trouble with travel due to European and Russian airspace closures and airline bans.



Supposedly some tourists have been unable to find a way back home.

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Deputy Governor for International Marketing Europe Africa and Middle East and Americas, Tourism Authority of Thailand says that Russian and Ukrainian tourists in Pattaya, Phuket, Samui and other tourist destinations have not been able to use their credit cards nor transfer money to and from their countries.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said the impact of the war on the city’s property market and retail industry are minimal and any dip will recover in a short time.































