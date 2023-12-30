Water safety and service centre launched for New Year festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials, led by Bancha Kullavanijaya, Secretary to the Council Present, inaugurated the Water Safety and Convenience Centre on December 28 as part of the New Year Festival 2024. The event, which took place at the Pattaya Bali Hai Pier, was presided over by Puripat Theerakulpisut, Deputy Director-General of the Marine Department for Safety.







The Water Safety and Service Centre is a project that aims to enhance maritime safety and convenience, especially during the New Year holiday. It focuses on optimizing the safety of maritime activities in Pattaya, emphasizing awareness, responsibility, and adherence to safety standards by boat operators, crew members, and those responsible for vessel safety.







The initiative also aims to provide efficient safety measures, convenience, and raise awareness among the public. The campaign slogan, “Safe Pier, Safe Boat, Safe People,” encapsulates the commitment to maritime safety standards. In case of emergencies or urgent maritime incidents, the public is encouraged to contact the Pattaya Branch Marine Office at 038-111278 or the Marine Department hotline at 1199, which operates 24 hours a day.





























