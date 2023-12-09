New Year Celebrations at Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations
Ring in the New Year 2024 with us! Celebrate with our joyful festive dining at our restaurants from Big Fish to Sky Bar & Restaurant with delectable foods, drinks, and line-up of entertainment on Saturday 31 December 2023.
Worldwide New Year’s Eve’s Buffet Dinner
Treat yourself to an exclusive buffet dinner & international food and artfully menu includes live music and entertainment that will bring you joy.
Buffet dinner THB 2,111++ / person food only
Saturday 31 December 2023 | 6.30 pm – 10.30 pm
Big Fish Pattaya, 6th floor Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya
Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner
Embrace the holiday cheer with our joyous New Year premium buffet & special craving international food stations includes trio band, DJs, entertainment and enjoy countdown fireworks at midnight.
Premium buffet dinner THB 3,111++ / person food only
Saturday 31 December 2023 | 6.30 pm – 11 pm
Sky Restaurant, 24th floor Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya
Countdown Party
Celebrating the new beginnings with countdown party feature food, drinks, DJs and entertainment before New Year’s toast and stunning fireworks display at midnight.
֎ VIP Table: THB 10,999++ / table
(1 bubble bottle, 1 spirit bottle, canapes)
֎ VVIP Balcony: THB 39,000++ / table
(2 bottles champagne, 1 spirit bottle, canapes)
֎ Entrance Fee: THB 999++ / table
(1 glass of sparkling wine)
Saturday 31 December 2023 | 6.30pm – 11pm
Sky Bar, 27th floor Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya
For more information and reservation
Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya
Tel. 038 930600
Line: https://lin.ee/qZ08BRp
Facebook: https://facebook.com/siamatsiampattaya
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/siamatsiampattaya
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/8d5KjiVgK36HDNKRA