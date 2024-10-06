Dubai businessman donates 5 million baht to support ‘Moodeng’ at Khao Kheow Open Zoo

SRIRACHA, Thailand – In a heartwarming gesture, a Dubai businessman flew directly to Thailand to donate 5 million baht to support “Moodeng,” the adorable baby pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi.

The charming antics of Moodeng have captured the hearts of people worldwide, with tourists lining up to see the little hippo long before the zoo even opens. According to Mr. Atthaporn Sriharan, Director of the Zoological Organization of Thailand, the global attention on Moodeng has been remarkable. In the past, a crypto investor donated 35,882 baht under the name “Moodeng on ETH” to support wildlife conservation efforts at the zoo.



The “Moodeng on ETH” meme coin was inspired by the viral sensation of the baby pygmy hippo, garnering affection from celebrities across various industries, who have shared memes featuring Moodeng on their social media platforms.

On October 5, the zoo received a generous contribution from the Dubai-based $Hippo team, who personally delivered the 5 million baht donation to further support the zoo’s mission.

























































