US$8.82 billion U-Tapao Aviation City construction begins early this year

The government has confirmed that construction on the 290-billion baht (US$8.82 billion) U-Tapao aviation city will begin early this year.

Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said in a statement that the project will generate 15,600 additional jobs in the first five years and drive growth in Thailand’s aviation industry.







The investment plan is slated to transform U-Tapao airport into a new international airport linked up with Don Muang Airport and the kingdom’s main Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Tipanan added that the public-private project located in Thailand’s industrial east will cover 1,040 hectares and is aimed at attracting tourists.







A government website showed that the project, known as “Eastern Aviation City,” will also include a free trade zone for cargo, an aviation training center and aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities. (NNT)

































