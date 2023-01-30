Tantikorn and Arisa triumph at 1st Junior Asian Tour Golf Tournament

Tantikorn Klinpeng and Arisa Bintachitt won the boys’ and girls’ open and B class titles as the inaugural Junior Asian Tour golf tournament came to a conclusion at the Southern Hills Golf & Country Club in Hat Yai, Songkhla on Sunday.

Tantikorn, a protégé from the Thongchai Jaidee Golf Academy, signed off with a 73 and a total one over-par-217 to triumph in the boy’s B class (age 13-14), beating Sarunyapong Hongamata by 17 strokes. His total of 217 also propelled him to the boy’s open crown.







“I was unable to hit the driver the way I wanted to and missed some fairways. So, I had to switch to a 3 wood on some holes,” said the 13-year-old from Rayong province.

“I’m happy that I won, but I should have done better. There were some mistakes I shouldn’t have made. I need to go home and try to fix this issue,” added Tantikorn who won the JAT Qualifiers last December.







In the girls’ B class, Arisa bounced back from two bogeys on the second and fourth holes to fire three birdies at the back and finished her campaign with a 71 and a three-day total of two over-par-218. She beat Thai-French Louise Uma Landgraf by six strokes.

“I was trying to be patient out there, hitting one shot at a time,” said Arisa who also won the girl’s open trophy. “I had to stay solid, focus on my breathing technique and tried not to rush. It was so amazing to win this week,” she added.







In the A class (age 15-18) division, Wittaya Ngamhom pipped Ingtawan Wangrungwichaisri in the boys’ category by a stroke after each hit an ending 75. Wittaya’s seven over-par-223 saw him walk away with the victory with Ingtawa coming at second on 224. The girls’ trophy belonged to Pryfon Prom-on who closed with a 74 and a total 14 over-par-230, 34 shots better than Peeyaporn Intasae.

Winners in class A and B will be granted wildcard entries into the Thailand Mixed circuits 1-3 due later this year. Each also receives 500 points on the JAT Order of Merits which will be used to award wildcards for the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge.



The season-opening edition is one of the six JAT circuits to be held in Thailand this year. It is competed in a stroke-play format and divided into three age groups: 10-12 years, 13-14 years, and 15-18 years. Each stop features World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard which will serve as the path for youngsters to pursue their golf career in the future. Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Asian Junior Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.

The second circuit of the Junior Asian Tour will take place at Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi on March 17-19.































































