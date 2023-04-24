United Kingdom Coronation Celebration in Pattaya Saturday 20 May 2023

Following on from the hugely successful Platinum Jubilee Garden Party last year, the Royal British Legion (Thailand Branch) have organised another Garden Party, this time to celebrate the Coronation of our King, Charles III.

(The actual Crowning takes place 2 weeks earlier, but for local reasons we are celebrating it on 20 May).







This historic event will take place on Saturday 20th May at The Retreat Bowling Club. All nationalities are extremely welcome to join us in celebrating this historic event.

Gates open 4pm till late. Live music 3 Bands, Good British food, Beer Wine and Cider! Tickets are 200 THB, available from [email protected] Or scan the QR Code. Children under 16 go free!!





















