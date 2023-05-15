Thailand issues heatwave warning and urges public to take precautions

The Ministry of Public Health recently issued warnings to the public about the ongoing heatwave sweeping across Asia and prolonging severe summer temperatures in Thailand.

The ministry urged people to take precautions against heat stroke and has shown particular concern for the elderly, small children and those who work outdoors.







Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, has emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that recent heat maps have indicated average high temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of Thailand.

He especially expressed concern for vulnerable groups who are at a higher risk of developing heat stroke and for healthy individuals who work under the sun, saying prolonged outdoor exposure without precautionary measures can easily lead to heat stroke.







The ministry has advised people to take preventative measures against heatstroke, including wearing light-colored clothes and avoiding dark clothing when working outdoors. Members of the public are also advised to take regular breaks and stay hydrated to help facilitate the body’s cooling process.

Early signs of heat stroke such as disorientation and fatigue should be taken seriously, and people are advised to seek shelter and hydration immediately rather than wait to lose consciousness. (NNT)















