PATTAYA, Thailand – On Wednesday December 18, don’t miss what will be an inspiring and uplifting morning in the club FEATURING Christmas carols by the young kids of Hand to Hand – https://www.handtohandpattaya.com/.

Ultra-Special Hand to Hand Christmas Morning at the PCEC. Don’t miss what will be an inspiring and uplifting morning in the club FEATURING Christmas carols by the young kids of Hand to Hand – https://www.handtohandpattaya.com/.







This will be the second time the kids from Hand to Hand have sung Xmas carols for the club. But, it will be the first time for our featured second big attraction of the morning…. The World premiere of a documentary about the founding and activities of Hand to Hand: Slumdog Saints: The Women Who Joined Hands.

Shortly before COVID hit, members of PCEC were treated to a sneak preview of a rough cut of the documentary. Here were some of the reactions:

“Uplifting. Charming. Moving.”

“Incredible work. Should be seen by people overseas.”

“It was an incredible, emotional and powerful video.”

“I found the documentary so moving and so informative that it gave me a whole new dimension that I wasn’t aware of before.”

” Very educational, moving and touching.”

” The whole story is quite amazing.”

“Heart-breaking. Enlightening. Powerful.”

“Thought-provoking. Moving.”

“Very inspiring.”

The makers submitted it to the Doctors Without Borders film competition and in 2020, it won Outstanding Award of Excellence in the Motivational/Inspirational category for its viewer impact.

More here: https://slumdogsaints.com/







Wednesdays Holiday Inn Pattaya

Doors open at 9:00am

Meeting program begins at 10:30am

The next meeting will be in the Bay Tower

CLICK HERE for more information on location, entry fee for non-members, and available breakfast buffet.

































