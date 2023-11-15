U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport set for major upgrade

PATTAYA, Thailand – On November 14, a meeting was convened at the Chonburi provincial hall to discuss and unveil a meticulous six-phase development plan, signaling significant advancements for the aviation sector. Spearheading this transformative initiative was Thitilak Khumpa, the Deputy Governor of Chonburi Province, alongside Withaya Nopawan, Director of the Joint Investment Agreement Office and Rear Admiral Kiatikun Suwan, Deputy Director of U-Tapao Airport.







The primary focus of this ambitious endeavor, led by representatives from the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee and consulting firms, is the comprehensive reconstruction of runways and the construction of a second runway and taxiway at U-Tapao International Airport.

The development plan promises a multitude of benefits for the aviation operation area. Operational efficiency is anticipated to soar with upgraded runways, while strategically positioned long-distance parking is set to significantly reduce boarding times at passenger terminals.







Flexibility takes center stage in the project’s design, aligning with projected passenger growth. The revamped infrastructure also pledges to enhance connectivity for mass transportation and public utilities development, fostering efficient mass transit connectivity.

A notable facet of the project involves substantial adjustments to the layout of U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport. This encompasses the relocation of buildings and structures, potential reevaluation of the under-runway tunnel, and reconsideration of relocating the high-speed train station – a crucial element of the broader high-speed train project connecting three airports.







A comprehensive study accompanying the project ensures that changes to the airport’s layout will not escalate noise levels. This assurance is based on the anticipated constancy in the number of flights and passengers at the airport.

This ambitious venture positions U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport to emerge as a pivotal hub within the Eastern Economic Corridor. It not only promises a modernized airport but also a substantial enhancement of the region’s connectivity and transportation infrastructure. As the project progresses through its phases, it lays the foundation for a new era of efficiency and connectivity in Chonburi Province and beyond.

























