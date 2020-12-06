U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya airport air-traffic control to be operated by Aerothai

Thailand’s deputy transport minister directed Bangkok’s air traffic controller to reorganize its business to reflect the massive drop-off in air travel and prepare to take over operations for U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport.







Tavorn Seanniem met Dec. 5 with Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, or Aerothai, directing them to link their system to cover U-Tapao in the future.

With most international airline service to Thailand halted during the coronavirus pandemic, the number of flights in and out of Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports has plummeted. For example, Suvarnabhumi is currently handling only 40 percent of its normal 1,200 flights a day, nearly all of them flown by domestic airlines.









Tavorn said Aerothai must adjust its budgets to a smaller operation, prepare to support traffic-control at U-Tapao, focus on technology improvements, and develop management systems and employee skills to support future growth.







