Tradition Meets Celebration – Pattaya’s Wan Lai Festival 2025 radiates cultural splendor

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Wat Chai Mongkol Royal Monastery in Pattaya, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet officially opened the annual “Wan Lai Pattaya 2025” celebration amidst a festive and vibrant atmosphere. The ceremony was attended by city executives, advisors and assistants to the mayor, Banlue Kullavanijaya, Chairman of the Pattaya City Council, council members, department heads, honored guests, and a large crowd of local residents.

“Wan Lai Pattaya” is a traditional extension of the Songkran Festival, held after April 13 each year. The event aims to preserve local culture while providing a refreshing reprieve from the April heat. This year, the city placed special emphasis on cultural preservation through its “Wan Lai Naklua” activities, focusing on upholding Thai traditions within legal and culturally respectful frameworks.







The event featured a variety of cultural and religious activities, including morning merit-making, alms-giving with dry food, ceremonial bathing of Buddha statues, and the traditional water-pouring ritual to honor elders, who were also presented with commemorative gifts as a sign of gratitude. Highlights also included a flower float parade and a sacred relic procession for Buddhist devotees to pay respect and receive blessings for the Thai New Year.

The event’s atmosphere was warm and joyful, filled with smiles and community spirit. It showcased a strong collective effort to preserve and celebrate Pattaya’s rich cultural heritage for generations to come.







































