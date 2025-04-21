Bang Saray Wan Lai Festival 2025 lights up the coast with joy and tradition – traffic slowed by festival crowds

PATTAYA, Thailand – The seaside town of Bang Saray in Sattahip District was transformed into a lively celebration zone on Sunday (April 20) as the Wan Lai Festival brought together locals and tourists for a vibrant continuation of Thailand’s extended Songkran festivities. The event ran until midnight, featuring a full day of cultural performances, traditional ceremonies, and joyful water-splashing along the beach.

The festival, which aimed to preserve local traditions while offering family-friendly fun, included highlights such as Buddhist merit-making, parades of flower-adorned floats, live cultural performances, and dedicated zones for water play that attracted visitors of all ages. Local vendors added to the excitement with food stalls, crafts, and souvenirs.







Due to the large turnout, heavy traffic congestion was reported throughout the day, particularly along Sukhumvit Road and Tesaban 5 Road (the main road into Bang Saray). Vehicles moved slowly, causing delays for those heading into the area.

In response, traffic officials from Sattahip Police Station advised visitors to avoid Bang Saray Municipality Road and Najomtien Soi 56, recommending instead the use of alternate routes to reach the southern end of Bang Saray Beach, which offered easier access to the festivities.



Sattahip Police issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience and thanked the public for their patience:

“We apologize for the delays and thank everyone for their cooperation. Officers were on-site to assist with traffic flow and ensure safety throughout the event.”

The festival concluded with evening concerts and a final round of water play under the night sky, leaving behind smiles and soaked shirts. Bang Saray Wan Lai 2025 once again reaffirmed its role as a joyful celebration of Thai culture, coastal charm, and community spirit.







































