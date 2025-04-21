Pattaya cleans up before dawn after Wan Lai Festival – Powder everywhere, but city almost sparkles again

PATTAYA, Thailand – At 4 AM following the lively Wan Lai Pattaya festivities, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai led a dedicated cleanup crew through the beachfront area, working tirelessly to restore cleanliness under the city’s “Clean Before Sunrise” policy. Joining him were assistant secretaries to the Mayor and the Environmental Resources Office’s cleanliness control division.

Though white powder and party remnants were still scattered in parts, the team made swift progress clearing trash and spraying down the roads, aiming to return Pattaya to its pristine state after a night of fun.







Locals and tourists alike praised the efforts online, calling the workers the unsung heroes of every festival. Many were amazed to wake up to streets that looked untouched by the water-soaked celebration just hours earlier.

Locals and tourists alike praised the efforts online, calling the workers the unsung heroes of every festival. Many were amazed to wake up to streets that looked untouched by the water-soaked celebration just hours earlier.


































