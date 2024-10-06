Tourists flock to see colorful jellyfish in Ban Khlong Son Beach, Trat, boosting local incomes

TRAT, Thailand – A surge of tourists has been visiting the Ban Khlong Son beach area in Mueang District, Trat Province, to witness the stunning display of colorful jellyfish in the local waters. This influx has significantly boosted local incomes, with residents earning up to 2,000 baht per day from selling goods and offering fishing boat tours. Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in Trat and the Laem Klat Sub-district Administrative Organization (SAO) are preparing to host events to promote the jellyfish sighting season over the next two months.



On October 4, Sanya Khumplee, assistant village head of Ban Khlong Son, revealed that after news outlets reported the millions of jellyfish floating near Laem Klat’s waters, tourists began arriving to admire their beauty. As a result, local residents have seen an increase in earnings by offering fishing boat tours and selling goods and food, with some earning over 2,000 baht per day. Mr. Sanya expects an even larger number of tourists to visit during the upcoming weekend.

Ms. Haruthai Jaikuea, head of the Laem Klat SAO, explained that these jellyfish feed on plankton and typically surface during the cool season, particularly after the rains. The jellyfish will continue to display vibrant colors as they age, peaking by the end of October. The SAO has already organized activities promoting the local community’s products, with plans to host a special event for jellyfish viewing to attract more tourists.







In addition, Korakot Ophas, Director of the TAT Trat Office, stated that in the upcoming holiday season, TAT will work with local leaders and tour organizers in Laem Klat to support boat tour services. Currently, locals charge 100 baht per person for jellyfish tours, and TAT intends to subsidize part of this cost to attract more visitors. They will also work to increase visibility of Ban Khlong Son as a tourist destination by improving signage in the area.













































