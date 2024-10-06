Man caught stealing at Khao Talo fresh market in East Pattaya, begs for mercy

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police from Nongprue Police Station were alerted by locals about the capture of a thief at Khao Talo Fresh Market, East Pattaya on October 2. Upon arrival, officers found Veerasak Wongsakul, a 35-year-old vegetable vendor, detaining the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Chanathip Sukpheng, who was in tears, begging for forgiveness.



Veerasak revealed that his shop had been targeted multiple times, with items like eggs, vegetables, condiments, canned fish, and small amounts of cash being stolen. Surveillance cameras had captured the thief in action, and despite the evidence, the suspect returned several times to steal more. Veerasak decided to lie in wait for the thief.

That night, the surveillance system alerted Veerasak to the presence of the thief. As soon as the suspect realized he was surrounded, he attempted to flee, but Veerasak, a former track athlete, caught him before he could escape. The police were then called to the scene.







Chanathip tearfully explained that he resorted to stealing because he had no money and needed food for his sick grandmother. He claimed he had stolen from the market three times, each time parking his motorcycle outside and sneaking in to take food and small amounts of money to support his grandmother’s medical needs.

Despite the emotional plea, Veerasak stood firm in his decision to press charges, citing the repeated nature of the thefts. Police from Nongprue Police Station detained Chanathip and collected the CCTV footage as evidence for the legal proceedings.

































