Tourism Authority of Thailand targets Indians, Malaysians for 2023

The Tourism Authority of Thailand will focus on Malaysians, Indians and other short-haul travelers in 2023.

Chuwit Sirivejchakul, director of TAT’s East Asia region, said Nov. 3 that 2022 should see 1.5 million Malaysian visitors and 1 million from India. Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, chairman of the Chonburi Tourism Industry Council, said 1.3 million Malaysians already have visited this year.







In 2023, Thanet said, TAT is targeting more than 1.4 million Indians.

TAT would like to see Thailand’s tourism industry recover to 75% of the 40 million arrivals before the coronavirus pandemic, but, more likely, the number will come in at around 18 million next year. Hopes for 2022 are 10 million.







Chuwit said TAT is urging airlines to increase the number of seats and flights to Thailand as the agency believes demand outstrips supply.

He said the South Korean and Japanese markets are recovering soon and that China may throw open the doors to outbound tour groups next summer.

































