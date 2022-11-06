Sticky-fingered Pattaya candy seller caught pickpocketing in Walking Street

A Pattaya candy seller with truly sticky fingers was arrested for pickpocketing a Thai tourist in Walking Street.

Decha Subbud, 34, was caught around 3 a.m. Nov. 4 with a designer wallet containing 14,000 baht in his candy basket.







Wichuda Sangsamanan, 27, said the wallet was hers. She told police that Decha had approached her and some friends, pretending to sell candy. But the vendor was clumsy in his pickpocket attempt, Wichuda said, and she searched him and found her wallet.

Police said Decha has an arrest record for similar thefts.

































