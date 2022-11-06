Sticky-fingered Pattaya candy seller caught pickpocketing in Walking Street

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya City security officers arrested a Decha Subbud a 34-year-old candy seller on Walking Street for stealing a wallet from a Thai tourist.

A Pattaya candy seller with truly sticky fingers was arrested for pickpocketing a Thai tourist in Walking Street.

Decha Subbud, 34, was caught around 3 a.m. Nov. 4 with a designer wallet containing 14,000 baht in his candy basket.



Wichuda Sangsamanan, 27, said the wallet was hers. She told police that Decha had approached her and some friends, pretending to sell candy. But the vendor was clumsy in his pickpocket attempt, Wichuda said, and she searched him and found her wallet.

Police said Decha has an arrest record for similar thefts.









