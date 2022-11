A Thai woman was saved from a suicide attempt.

Chonthicha Tanomsak, 33, had hung herself with a nylon rope in her apartment bathroom on Thappraya Soi 13 Nov. 2. She was cut down by an unidentified person before paramedics arrived.

The woman was still breathing and was sent to Banglamung Hospital.

Police did not know the reason for the suicide attempt but planned to question her foreign boyfriend.