To Rent or Not to Rent – Should you hire beach beds in Pattaya and Jomtien or bring your own mat?

PATTAYA, Thailand – When visiting Pattaya and Jomtien beaches, tourists often face the decision of whether to hire a beach bed or simply bring their own mat. Both options come with their own advantages and considerations.

Renting Beach Beds:

Comfort and Convenience: Beach beds provide a higher level of comfort compared to sitting on the sand or using a mat. They offer a raised surface, often with a cushion or padded mattress, which can make lounging for extended periods more relaxing. Additionally, beach beds come with umbrellas to provide shade from the sun, offering a respite from the heat.

Service: Many beach bed rentals come with the convenience of services like drink orders, food, and towel rental, allowing for a more luxurious beach experience. Some locations even have staff offering massages, making it ideal for tourists who want to fully unwind.



Cost: Renting a beach bed usually comes with a fee, which can range depending on the location and the season. It can be anywhere from 100 to 300 THB or more per day. While this is an extra expense, the comfort and service provided can make it worthwhile for many visitors.

Popular Spots: Some of the most crowded beach areas, such as central Pattaya and Jomtien Beach, may have limited availability for beach beds, especially during peak hours. Booking in advance or arriving early can help secure a spot, but there might be some competition for the best locations.



Bringing Your Own Mat:

Cost-Effective: Bringing your own mat can be a more budget-friendly option, as it eliminates rental costs. A simple mat or towel can serve as a comfortable enough alternative for those who don’t mind sitting directly on the sand.

Flexibility: If you bring your own mat, you’re free to set up wherever you like along the beach without the restrictions of reserved rental spots. This gives you the freedom to move around, explore different areas, and find quieter, less crowded spots.







Limited Comfort and Shade: While a mat may be more portable and affordable, it lacks the comfort and shade provided by beach beds. For those who plan to spend several hours on the beach, a mat might not offer enough support or protection from the sun, especially during midday when temperatures are high.

Portability: If you’re someone who enjoys flexibility and is planning to move between the beach and other activities throughout the day, a mat is a much more convenient and lightweight option compared to lugging around a rented beach bed.

Which Option Is Best?

The choice between renting a beach bed or bringing your own mat depends largely on personal preference and the type of beach experience you’re seeking.







For comfort, convenience, and relaxation, a beach bed rental is ideal, especially if you’re staying at the beach for a long time, want to avoid the hassle of carrying items, or prefer not to deal with the sand.

For a more budget-friendly, flexible option, bringing your own mat can still offer a pleasant experience, especially for shorter visits, or if you’re only planning to sunbathe or read for a while without spending much on extra services.

Both options can lead to a wonderful beach experience, but it’s important to consider what fits best with your plans and budget while enjoying the beautiful Pattaya and Jomtien coastlines.

































