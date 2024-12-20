Prime Minister delivers keynote speech at ‘Bangkok Post Forum 2024’, highlighting ‘Thailand’s Next Chapter’

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered a keynote address at the Bangkok Post Forum 2024, marking the 78th anniversary of the Bangkok Post, December 19. Speaking under the theme “Redefine Thailand: The Road to Prosperity,” the Prime Minister outlined Thailand’s strategic vision for leveraging its unique strengths to chart a path toward shared prosperity.

In her speech at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, the Prime Minister emphasized that Thailand must embrace innovation and its distinctive assets to thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. She identified two key pillars of Thailand’s competitive advantage:

Strategic Geographic Location

Positioned at the heart of Southeast Asia, Thailand is ideally suited to become a logistics, trade, and connectivity hub. Its infrastructure projects, such as high-speed rail, aviation centers, and cold-chain networks, position the country as a gateway linking ASEAN, Asia-Pacific, and other regions. Moreover, Thailand can serve as a bridge between East and West, fostering global cooperation in an era marked by division.

Abundant Natural and Cultural Resources

Known as the “Kitchen of the World,” Thailand’s agricultural resources, culinary expertise, and advanced technology offer the opportunity to transform traditional agriculture into modern, sustainable practices. The tourism industry, long a key driver of Thailand’s economy, also holds potential for growth. By leveraging its reputation for hospitality and cultural heritage, Thailand aims to expand wellness tourism and attract digital nomads and retirees seeking a unique destination for work and leisure.

The Prime Minister stressed the integration of technology with these strengths to create personalized, innovative experiences. Investments in data centers, digital infrastructure, and skills development in areas such as AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity are intended to drive economic growth and innovation while attracting global talent.

To turn this vision into reality, the Prime Minister outlined four key priorities:

Legal Reforms – Streamlining regulations to make Thailand more business-friendly and digitally efficient. Human Capital Development – Initiatives like “One Family, One Soft Power” and the revival of the One District, One Scholarship program aim to prepare Thais for emerging opportunities, particularly in advanced technology sectors. Financial Support for Innovation – Boosting funding for startups and high-impact projects to transform innovative ideas into thriving businesses. Global Standards and Certification – Elevating product and service standards to enhance the global reputation of “Made in Thailand” products.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister called for collaboration across all sectors to build a future defined by innovation, resilience, and opportunity for all. She invited stakeholders to join in writing "Thailand's Next Chapter," a future of shared prosperity and progress. (PRD)














































